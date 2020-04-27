Kristen Stewart Dyes Her Hair Bright Orange In Quarantine Hair Makeover — See Pic

Kristen Stewart opted for a bold color with her recent hairdo! The actress had her hair dyed a “Cosmic Rust” color that hair stylist CJ Romero added to Kristen’s natural, brunette ‘do for a new style that looked out of this world!

Even celebs have to find creative ways to stay entertained in quarantine, so why not try a completely new hairdo! That’s exactly what Kristen Stewart did at the end of March and has been working ever since! In a March 30 Instagram post made by hair stylist CJ Romero, the pro showed off his final work with Kristen showing off her new cut and color. CJ also shared in the post exactly how he was able to give the Twilight alum, 30, her tangerine-hued ‘do.

“What’s your flavor of the week?? Ours is Cosmic Rust (that’s what I’m calling it anyways),” CJ shared in the post, accompanied by a photo of Kristen playing pool at the billiards table — which also happened to have bright orange felt. The images that followed showed how CJ was able to transform Kristen’s hair, and his caption described the steps he took in the process. “I used Bright Copper and a couple drops of Autumn Red by Maria Nila Stockholm I also added IN COMMON Cashmere Fusion (Restorative Treatment) to give my girl’s hair a little extra love and moisture,” he explained. “We left the mixture on for 30 minutes giving Kristen a 2 for 1 *color and treatment* hence the name…Cosmic Rust.” The look was truly other-worldly! But Kristen has never had an issue pulling off unique looks, even when it comes to her hair!

The celebrated, César Award-winning actress has proven to be quite the chameleon when it comes to her fashion choices in recent years. When Kristen first came onto the scene with the incredible success of the Twilight franchise, the actress played it relatively safe, wearing gorgeous gowns and her natural brunette locks in classic styles. But as Kristen grew out of the young adult franchise and started dabbling in more independent projects, her style completely transformed — along with her hair ‘dos. Over the years, Kristen has gone from fashioning a pixie cut, to wearing bright orange highlights to the 2019 Met Gala, dyeing her hair platinum blonde, and even rocking a buzzcut!

As for her fashion choices, Kristen has grown a lot more mature and has taken some risks that have made her a style icon. While attending a special screening of her 2019 film Seberg in December, Kristen wore her blonde ‘do in a messy bob while wearing a gorgeous Chanel ensemble. The actress even fashioned the blush pink blazer with no top underneath; only her dazzling, layered necklaces were draped down her torso. If there’s one thing we know about Kristen, it’s that she is fearless with every facet of her fashion. We cannot wait to see her next look!