Kristen Stewart Dyes Her Hair Orange While in Quarantine

Kristen Stewart has a brand new quarantine look – courtesy of her longtime friend CJ Romero!

The 30-year-old actress has been rocking the new week for four weeks now, but fans are just noticing the post on CJ‘s Instagram account.

CJ, who is a hair stylist, posted photos of the look and he also revealed how he created the new color.

“What’s your flavor of the week?? Ours is Cosmic Rust✨💥🧡 (that’s what I’m calling it anyways) I used Bright Copper and a couple drops of Autumn Red by @marianilastockholm I also added @incommon Cashmere Fusion (Restorative Treatment) to give my girls hair a little extra love and moisture! We left the mixture on for 30 minutes giving Kristen a 2 for 1 *color and treatment* hence the name… ✨💥🧡Cosmic Rust 🧡💥✨,” CJ wrote on his page. See the photos below!

Click inside to see more photos of Kristen Stewart in quarantine…