Kristen Wiig Wishes Her Mom a Happy Mother’s Day During ‘SNL’ Finale Monologue – Watch!

Kristen Wiig is the host of the season finale of Saturday Night Live!

The 46-year-old Wonder Woman 1984 actress hosted the Mother’s Day episode remotely from her home.

During her monologue, Kristen took the opportunity to wish her mom a Happy Mother’s Day.

“This is the Mother’s Day show and at SNL it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” Kristen said. “Unfortunately, like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom this Mother’s Day so I hope it’s okay I tell her I love her.”

“You know I’ve been thinking lately, I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life, but this year I’m feeling especially grateful for all the things she taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself,” Kristen said before showing a plate of raw chicken breast. “Things like breastfeeding, babies love that chicken, she would always say that.”

Kristen ended her monologue by thanking all the parents supporting their families during the pandemic.

“So I do want to thank my mom and all the moms out there helping us get through this and have been there,” Kristen said. “We thank you so much, happy Mother’s Day. Thank you moms and thank you dads.”

Find out when Wonder Woman 1984 will be out in theaters.