Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announce plans to divorce: ‘This is just the situation of 2 people growing apart’

Kristin Cavallari and former NFL star Jay Cutler have decided to divorce, the reality star announced in an Instagram post on Sunday. Together since the fall of 2010, the couple were married in 2013 and have three children together: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, almost 6, and 4-year-old Saylor.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the 33-year-old Very Cavallari star told fans. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

News of the split comes after their family had faced scrutiny over their Spring Break travels to a private island in the Bahamas as coronavirus-prompted stay-at-home orders took effect. Accompanied by hairstylist and friend Justin Anderson and his fiancé, the couple and their three children spent close to a month in quarantine on the island before making it back home to the U.S.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Cutler shared the same message in his own Instagram post, which featured a photo of him and his wife in happier days.

This isn’t the first time the pair have split. They called off their engagement in July 2011, but reconciled that fall, with eldest son Camden arriving in August 2012.

