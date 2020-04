Kristin Cavallari claims estranged husband Jay Cutler is ‘guilty’ of ‘marital misconduct’

She announced their split on Sunday, two days after filing for divorce, following seven years of marriage.

And Kristin Cavallari has alleged ‘misconduct’ by estranged husband Jay Cutler in the legal documents, according to TMZ.

The 33-year-old reality star and fashion designer, who shares three kids with the 36-year-old former football player, had claimed in the documents that Jay is ‘guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.’

Former flames: Kristin Cavallari has alleged ‘misconduct’ by estranged husband Jay Cutler in the legal documents, according to TMZ; pictured May 9, 2015

In addition, Kristin claims in the filing that Jay insinuated misconduct on her part; the document says: ‘Any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of her Husband,’ via the outlet.

Kristin and Jay both filed on Friday, two days before she announced their split on Instagram.

She listed the separation date of April 7, which is the day she and Jay returned back to the states from their trip to the Bahamas.

Jay didn’t note any ‘misconduct’ in his divorce filings and listed their separation date as April 21.

The way they were: The reality star and fashion designer, who shares three kids with the former football player, had claimed in the documents that Jay is ‘guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper; seem March 28, 2011

Kristin, who became a household name on MTV reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, wants primary physical custody of their three kids, child support, and for Jay to pay for their health insurance.

Meanwhile Jay is requesting joint custody of their children.

They are parents to sons Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and daughter Saylor, four.

She claimed that Jay wasn’t available as a father to their kids, which he denied.

Kristin had in her filing: ‘She denies that Husband has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children. Wife would show that she had been the primary residential parent.’

Jay said in his filing: ‘Husband has always been the available at-home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties minor children.

She is also asking for Jay to maintain a life insurance policy with her listed as the sole beneficiary.