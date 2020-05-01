Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler is Withholding Money, “Punishing” Her in Ugly Divorce Battle



Sadly, and predictably, it hasn’t take long for the Kristin Cavallari-Jay Cutler divorce to turn very ugly



And very personal.



In the wake of the estranged couple’s bombshell break-up announcement just a few days ago, new details have come to light… none of which makes Cutler look particularly good.



In her divorce papers, Cavallari alleges that Cutler is preventing her from buying a new home with her own money — unless she agrees to share joint custody of the twosome’s three kids with him.



According to the filing, obtained by E! News, the former MTV star began to look for a new residence in the fall of 2019.



Why such a long time ago?



Because the problems in their marriage were “so bad” at that time.



Cavallari found a house back then, too, initiating the home-purchasing process, which Jay “never objected” to, per her filing.



However, she then stopped the process when she and her husband attempted to salvage their relationship.



After some time, though, according to these legal documents, Kristina nd Jay “realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable.”



The pair were then forced to quarantine as a family in the Bahamas, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



When they returned? And Cavallari once again delved into buying the home she liked?



Cutler cited the couple’s joint bank account and told Cavallari that “his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds” she needed to purchase the property.



To be clear, this is reportedly Cavallari’s money. And she has enough to make at least a down payment.



She is just unable to access it without Cutler’s permission. (The same would be true in the reverse, if Kristin so desired to muck up some plan of Jay’s.)



In her official filing, Cavallari says Cutler did as a way of “punishing” her, as her attorney alleges, “This is typical of Husband’s behavior towards Wife.”



A day after Cavallari contract for the home, Cutler “attempted to intimidate” her “into accepting his parenting plan,” she says.



The ex-Laguna Beach ast member accuses Cutler of blocking her access to her money and refusing her move out of the current house unless she agreed to his “requests.”



As stated in his own filing, this request centers around joint custody of the pair’s three kids.



Cavallari, conversely, is pushing for primary custody and claiming that Cutler has never been prominently involved in the children’s lives.



Prior to learning of his request for a divorce, Kristin and Jay were each spending three days on and three days off with their three children, insiders previously told E! News.



But as the documents outlines:



“Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household…



“Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.”



It is further alleged by Cavallari;



“Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children.



“Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate.”



In conclusion, Kristin requests the judge allows her to use “her portion of their funds” to purchase the new home.



The pair got married in 2013 and share sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.



They confirmed their split this past Sunday, clearly misleading fans at the time about the severity of the issues that caused it.



“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” wrote Cavallari on Instagram at the time.



She concluded as follows:



We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.



This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.