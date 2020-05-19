Kristin Cavallari Ends ‘Very Cavallari’ After Jay Cutler Split: I’m Starting ‘A New Chapter’

Kristin Cavallari announced on May 19 that her E! series, ‘Very Cavallari,’ was coming to an end. The star of the show thanked fans and E! for all of their support and reminisced on how much she ‘loved my time filming’ the series.

It’s the end of a journey for Kristin Cavallari and the start of something new. The reality TV star, 33, took to her personal Instagram account on May 19 to share with her four million followers that her E! series, Very Cavallari, would not return for a fourth season. “As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,’” Kristin shared at the beginning of the caption to her post, which featured a photo of her on set in a little black dress holding a cup of coffee.

The former The Hills star continued her message, assuring fans, “I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys,” she concluded her message, adding a yellow heart emoji following her words.

The news comes amid Kristin’s ongoing divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Jay Cutler. The former football quarterback, 37, filed for divorce from Kristin on April 21, asking for joint and legal custody of their three children — Saylor James, 4, Camden Jack, 7, and Jaxon Wyatt, 5. After Jay filed for divorce, Kristin filed a counter-complaint and asked for primary custody of their children, temporary child support, and $5.5 million to purchase a new home. In Kristin’s counter-complaint, she accused Jay of ‘inappropriate marital misconduct‘ that resulted in making their marriage allegedly ‘unsafe.’

However, the former couple seemingly came to custody agreement in docs obtained by HollywoodLife on May 4, with the parents splitting custody of their children 50/50. In the time since their divorce became public and custody was agreed upon, Krisitin has taken a step back and chosen to focus on her three little. On Mother’s Day, May 10, Kristin shared a post featuring her and her three kids during happier times at the beach. “Everything made sense once I became a mom to these 3. Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there,” she captioned her post. Later that day, Jay also shared a tribute to Kristin and “all the moms” for the special holiday.

Kristin’s life with her three children and former husband was captured for three seasons on Very Cavallari. The show debuted on E! in 2018 and ran roughly 30 episodes over the course of three seasons. The last episode of the series aired on E! on March 19, 2020.