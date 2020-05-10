Kristin Cavallari Shares Emotional Mother’s Day Post Amid Her Divorce From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari posted an adorable photo with her kids as she celebrated Mother’s Day amid her divorce from Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari, 33, shared the sweetest Mother’s Day message as she celebrated the holiday with her kids! The reality TV star took to Instagram on May 10 to post an adorable family pic of herself and the three children she shares with Jay Cuter. “Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3. Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there,” she wrote alongside the family photo taken at the beach of her sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4.

This year marks the first Mother’s Day Kristin will celebrate since filing for divorce from her husband Jay. As per the couple’s custody agreement, Kristin will always spend this annual holiday with their kids. “Mother’s Day and Father’s Day shall begin at 3:00 p.m. on the Friday immediately prior to the holiday, or 3:00 p.m. if there is no school, until return to school the Monday immediately after the holiday or at 9:00 a.m. if there is no school,” the agreement stated.

The court docs, which were filed in a Tennessee court on May 4 and obtained by HollywoodLife, also detail that both Jay and Kristin are prohibited from “speaking badly” about one another or “the members of the family of the other parent” while in front of the children. The former couple are also encouraged to ensure that their children “love the other parent” and are “comfortable in both families.”

Jay and Kristin married in 2013 after dating for roughly three years. They initially called off their engagement in 2011, but reconciled. Jay filed for divorce on April 21 after six years of marriage. Kristin entered a counter complaint on April 24 and the two made the news public on April 26 via Instagram. Their split comes as a surprise to longtime fans, as their legal proceedings continue to take place in the public eye. As Jay and Kristin continue to navigate this difficult time in their lives, one thing was made clear in the documents; both agreed “that this parenting plan is in the best interest of their minor children.”