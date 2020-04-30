Kristin Cavallari’s New Divorce Papers Reveal Shocking New Details

Kristin Cavallari is revealing some shocking details in new divorce papers, filed this week in her split from Jay Cutler.

First, some backstory: Kristin went house hunting in the fall when her marriage started to deteriorate. Jay had no issue at the time, she said. So when she started house hunting again in the past few weeks, she reportedly was shocked when Jay‘s attorney “was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds” for Kristin‘s new home. She believes that this is a way of “punishing her,” something that is “typical of Husband’s behavior towards Wife.”

She then added that Jay had “attempted to intimidate” Kristin into a parenting plan that is “unfavorable to her. He also informed that he was not going to be leaving the marital residence,” E! News reports.

“Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household… Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children,” the papers continue. “Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children. Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate.”

Kristin‘s first set of divorce papers actually accused Jay of “inappropriate marital conduct.”