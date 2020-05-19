Kristin Davis Explains Exactly What Each Of The ‘SATC’ Women Would Be Doing In Quarantine

Charlotte, Miranda, Carrie, or Samantha? Kristin Davis totally nailed what each of the ‘SATC’ ladies would be like during quarantine, and picked who she’d rather live with. We’d do anything to see this episode!

How spotless do you think Charlotte York’s gorgeous house would be if coronavirus infected the Sex and the City version of Manhattan? Ask the woman herself! Kristin Davis delighted SATC fans when she appeared on the May 19 episode of The Talk and discussed that alternate reality. She didn’t hesitate for even a millisecond when the co-hosts asked her which character from the beloved HBO comedy she’d prefer to be quarantined with right now. “Charlotte for sure I would want to be quarantined, because she’d be prepared,” Kristin said of her own character, a notorious neat freak. “She would be stocked up for like six months. Everything would be very very clean. She would have all the Clorox wipes hoarded in her pantry. So I would definitely want to be with Charlotte for that element.”

Sure, Charlotte’s got the squeaky clean digs, but would quarantining with her be tolerable? If you’re looking to party while stuck at home, Kristin’s money is on getting shut in with Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). “I think the most fun would probably be Samantha,” she said. “But on the other hand, I don’t know how she’d like to be cooped up; you know what I’m saying?” She has a point. Samantha was a total party animal who loved nightlife, and loved romancing New York City’s most eligible bachelors. Social distancing would definitely put a damper on her plans, and probably her mood.

Kristin totally nailed down what Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) would be up to while isolating at home. “Carrie would be so thoughtful and witty and funny,” Kristin said on The Talk, forgetting that she’d probably have to listen to her complain about Mr. Big all day, and would forget that Carrie’s oven is full of designer shoes every time she’d try to make dinner. “I think that Miranda would just be, like, working. She’d be on Zoom. She’d be so focused, but it would be a fascinating show,” Kristin said.

And yes, Kristin is absolutely down to do a quarantine episode of Sex and the City! We just need to get Sarah, Kim, and Cynthia on board to make this dream a reality.