Kriti Kharbanda gets oil massage from boyfriend Pulkit Samrat: ‘I made him look like Champak, then give me a champi’

The lockdown has given lovebirds rumoured Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat a chance to spend quality time with each other, which is evident from her latest social media post!

Kriti has taken to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

The actress captioned: “First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)”

Fans loved the video and comments like “cute couple” and “favourite couple” followed.

Also read: Soundarya Sharma stuck in US amid coronavirus pandemic, seeks ministry help to return home

In an earlier interview with IANS, Kriti Kharbanda had spoke about her chemistry with Pulkit Samrat and shared: “We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more