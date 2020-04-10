Kriti Kharbanda on her Covid-19 scare: ‘I was terrified I had contracted the virus’

Actor Kriti Kharbanda says she got terrified after her recent bout of flu, worried that she had contracted the coronavirus. She said she could not get herself checked as the test kits were not available in the country back then.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kriti said the symptoms started showing soon as she landed back home after catching an international flight. “I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better,” she said. Kriti was in Delhi for the engagement party of her boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat’s brother.

Kriti and Pulkit are living together amid the lockdown. She said he moved into the same building as hers and the couple now spend their days together playing board games. “We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can’t imagine how other couples who don’t stay together are dealing with the lockdown,” she said.

On Thursday, Pulkit had shared a video of the two playing some notes on the piano and dancing together. The black and white video showed him practising different songs.

Kirti and Pulkit have starred together in Pagalpanti and started dating last year. Talking about her relationship, Kriti had earlier said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

