Kriti Sanon on her successful stint in the film industry: ‘I was an engineer and this wasn’t the space I had thought of at all’ | Bollywood Life

Kriti Sanon, who made an impressive debut with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti, enjoyed a phenomenal 2019 by delivering hits like Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. But being an outsider, her journey was not smooth enough. In a recent interview with PinkVilla, the actress talked about how she battled societal perceptions and said, "There was a point when I had just thought of coming to Mumbai and trying in films. Then, there were a few relatives and friends felt, 'I don't think it's going to work, industry achhi nahi hai. Bohut log struggle kar rahe hai; shaadi nahi hogi tumhari jaldi. I have heard things like that. A lot of that."

She added, "Today, the same people talk to me like they're really proud of me which they are. It obviously feels great. I have come from nowhere and I never had thought of becoming an actor. I was an engineer and this wasn't the space I had thought of at all."



On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, which is the official Hindi remake of Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The actress gained 15 kgs for her role. Talking about that, she told Mumbai Mirror earlier, “I didn’t think I would be able to do this because I have always been skinny. In fact, I can eat everything, from pizza to pasta and dal makhani because I’m blessed with good metabolism. I hope I haven’t lost that because of this film. But there were days when I had to eat even when I was stuffed. So, when I see the difference all that effort made to my character on screen, I feel satisfied today.”

“Now, the struggle is to get back into shape and have a great body again. Knocking off extra calories can be pretty tedious. I hadn’t even worked out for the past few months, so even my mobility was down,” she added.

