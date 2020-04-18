Kriti Sanon vs Chubby Sanon! Fans are loving the chubbier version of the actress and want her to retain the excess weight | Bollywood Life

Kriti Sanon had just completed shooting for Mimi when the lockdown was announced in the country. Mimi is a Bollywood remake of Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhaychay. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role for which the actress had to gain an excess of 15 kilos. After putting on the weight, Kriti was called by her fans as Chubby Sanon and guess what? Even Kriti likes the chubbier version. In fact, she even stated that she won’t mind retaining the 15 kilos. Also Read – Nupur Sanon reveals what annoys her the most about sister Kriti Sanon: She doesn’t believe in giving space at all [Exclusive]

When asked about the nickname that her fans gave her and went asked to retain the weight, an amused Kriti said, “I have gotten this comment a lot. It’s really funny that my fans have started calling me chubby Sanon. It’s too funny. It’s really cute and I like the nickname also.” She also added that she may not be able to do so further adding jokingly that she won’t be able to do special dance numbers like Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. Also Read – Tiger Shroff on casting Kriti Sanon in Heropanti 2: ‘She is too big of a star to work with somebody like me’

But the Raabta actress said that she would like to retain 5 kilos of her overweight. When a fan asked her as to how she gained so much of weight in such a small span of time, Kriti revealed that she never thought she would be able to do it as her metabolism is very high. “It was something that actually my whole team thought I won’t be able to do. My body type is such that my metabolism is high,” she answered the fan.

“Initial target was 10 kilos and when I gained about 7, they realised that I am tall and it doesn’t show as much. That’s when my director Laxman sir told me that I think you will have to gain weight to 15 for it to show on your face and on the screen,” Kriti Sanon went on to reveal how she prepped for her role with her director.

