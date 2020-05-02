KRK Called ‘Bacchi’ To Alia Bhatt in Bikini Look, Sidharth Malhotra Gave Him A Bang On Reply

Alia Bhatt like many other Bollywood actresses was trolled by infamous Kamaal R Khan for her hot photoshoot with her then rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. The photoshoot was done for the cover of the famous magazine Vogue India, where Alia is seen sporting a bikini.

Known for his obscene comments, KRK trolled Alia with a filthy tweet. He wrote,

“Alia looks so Bacchi in panty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it.”

However, the comment didn’t go well with Alia’s ex boyfriend, Siddharth Malhotra. He came to Alia’s rescue and said,

“Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting ! @kamaalrkhan“

The convo didn’t end here. KRK being KRK, replied to this tweet and said,

“People try very hard to tell you to stop acting but you keep doing films to harass them.”

To which, Siddharth replied that the actor needs to join English classes as he didn’t understand his previous tweet.

But it didn’t help! KRK responded saying:

“HAHAHAHAHA! Ok I will come to learn from you soon because you @S1dharthM are educated from Delhi idea institute.”

