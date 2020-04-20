KRK Takes A Dig At Raj Kundra For Using Life of Shilpa’s Stardom, Raj Shuts Him Down

KRK is a self proclaimed critic who never fails to attract controversy. From trolling movies to taking a jibe at the actresses, he has done it all. This time his target was Raj Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty.

Taking a jibe at their TikTok videos, KRK tweeted, “Agar Heroine wife Hone Ka Sabse Zyada Faida Kisi Ne Uthaya Hai, Toh Woh hai #RajKundra! Din Bhar #ShilpaShetty Ke Saath Ghar Par Baithkar #TikTok video Banata Hai!”

Mostly his tweets are ignored but this one got a perfect reply from Raj Kundra himself. He wrote, “Sir Jaisey KRK sub ko manoranjan dethey hai humara bhi farz banta hai Janta ko lock down mein entertained rakhney ka…nahi tho lok #EkVillain aur #Deshdrohi na samaj baithey.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, is giving some helpful content to her fans amid the lockdown. Recently, she shared some yoga tips to beat lockdown inactivity that can make our muscles stiff.

She took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen performing Surya Namaskar. She captioned the video as, “Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras.”

