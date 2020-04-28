Krushna Abhishek posts cute throwback pic with Farah Khan, and it’s adorable | Bollywood Life

It’s Throwback Tuesday for comedian Krushna Abhishek, who shared a picture with choreographer Farah Khan, saying he misses her and feasting on “non-veg” delicacies at her home. “Good Mor guys. Today I found a very old pic of mine and Farah mam. We were neighbors.. really miss my childhood at Juhu Tara road ,our filmy building …my father was a vegetarian so I use to chup chap eat non veg at Farah Mam’s house..this is our home pic …love you Farah didi #farahkhan #nehrunagar#oldmemories,” he wrote on Instagram along with an image in which the little Krushna is seen sitting next to Farah. Also Read – #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma: Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and others send best wishes to the comedian

Reacting to the post, a user commented: haha so cute".

Another one wrote: "such beautiful memory."

Many celebrities are going through their old photo albums and sharing throwback pictures on social media amid this lockdown. A couple of days ago, Krushna shared a picture with his uncle Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998).

In the picture, a young Krushna can be seen standing next to Govinda. He revealed that he had forced Govinda to take him for the Mahurat shot as he’s a big Amitabh Bachchan fan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Ramya Krishnan and Raveena Tandon in the lead.

On the work front, Krushna is currently part of The Kapil Sharma Show in which he plays the role of Sapna. Talking about Kapil Sharma, the comedian recently had an interaction session with his fans on twitter. When a fan asked him to describe Deepika Padukone in one word, he said she was an inspiration. As you might be aware Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of Deepika. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended Kapil Sharma’s wedding reception held in Mumbai. The actor sang along with Mika Singh. Kapil Sharma also organised a cake and champagne for Deepika and Ranveer as they too were newly married. He had gone for her reception.

(With inputs from IANS)

