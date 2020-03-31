Krushna Abhishek reveals he featured with uncle Govinda on Hatya poster as child actor didn’t have date for photoshoot

Comedian Krushna Abhishek, who also happens to be the nephew of actor Govinda, has shared a poster of the film 1988 film Hatya. Interestingly, the child actor seen clinging to Govinda on the poster is Krushna. However, he didn’t feature in the movie and had to fill in for the child actor who had no dates to spare.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Krushna wrote, “Got this pic today. Guys do u know the baby holding the leg in this pic is me … I was not in the film but the child actor didn’t hv the date so photo shoot was done by me…my first work @anupamkher@hatya.”

While Krushna featured on the Hatya poster, it was Sujitha who had played the speech and hearing impaired boy in the film. Directed and co-produced by Kirti Kumar, the film starred Neelam as the female lead. Anupam Kher had played the role of the antagonist with Johnny Lever and Om Shivpuri in pivotal roles. It was a remake of 1986 Malayalam film Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal.

Krushna and Govinda are, however, not on friendly terms anymore. Last year, Govinda along with wife Sunita and daughter Narmada had appeared on the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Krushna didn’t share the stage with them and appeared in an act before their arrival.

He had told Bombay Times in an interview, “I was told by the team that Sunita ji didn’t want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show. However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada’s big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It’s so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn’t want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened.”

