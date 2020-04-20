Krystle D’Souza on her ex-boyfriend: ‘He said he couldn’t live without me but saala abhi bhi jeeta ghoom raha hai,’ is she hinting at Karan Tacker? | Bollywood Life

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai couple Krystle D’Souza and Karan Tacker were one of the cutest couples of telly town. However, they broke up after dating each other for a long time. They feel in love with each other while they were shooting for the show. Recently, Krystle D’Souza’s TikTok video had gone viral and has sparked a lot of questions about her ex-boyfriend, Karan Tacker. Krystle is quite active on TikTok and has shared a video recently and named it as ‘Ex-Files’. In the video, we see Krystle D’Souza lip-syncing and enacting a monologue about her ex. The dialogue says, “Mera ex mujhe bolta tha, main tere bina nahi jee sakta. But saala abhi bhi jeeta ghoom raha hai.” She ends the video on a laugh. However, this has left the fans wondering whether the actress is hinting at Karan Tacker? Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Ajay Devgn expresses anger over doctors being attacked, Celebs react to PM Modi’s lockdown extension

Also Read – Karan Tacker opens up on his BREAKUP with Krystle D’Souza: We had never separated because of personal differences

Recently, in an interview with ETimes recently, Karan Tacker revealed that he and Krystle never parted ways because of personal differences. He also stated that he is not in touch with his ex-girlfriend. “No, we’re not in touch with each other. Krystle and I never said that we separated because of personal differences. However, I wouldn’t get into further details on this,” he told the leading daily. On being asked if he would ever collaborate with Krystle on a professional level, the Special Ops actor added, “I don’t really look at who’s working with me for the project. As I said, I look into a script. If the script appeals to me, everybody else comes with the project. I don’t really have a problem.” Even Karan Johar had recently asked him whether he was in touch with all his exes. Karan had said that he is. He said, “I feel in fact, exes are the best friends because you get to know each other. So well. Yeah. It’s unfortunate that things don’t work out between two people. But having said that, because you’ve spent so much quality time with each other, and you’ve been in good and bad times with each other. Having said that I am in touch with all the exes that I can be in touch with.” Also Read – Neeraj Pandey reveals why he took a bet on Karan Tacker in Special Ops: He would probably be the last person we had cast [Exclusive]

