Krzysztof Penderecki, composer of works in ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The Shining,’ dies at 86

Penderecki was “an eminent artist, humanist, (and) one of the world’s best known and most acclaimed Polish composers,” the organization said.

One of his most famous works is the 1960 composition “Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima,” a wailing, discordant lamentation dedicated to the victims of World War II’s atomic bombing. With its shrieking strings, “Threnody” has been incorporated into the soundtracks for anxiety-inducing works such as the 2006 dystopian film “Children of Men” as well as episodes of “Twin Peaks” and “Black Mirror,” according to IMDb

Similarly, his composition “Polymorphia (for 48 Strings)” was used as part of the fear-inducing score to horror films “ The Exorcist ” and “The Shining.”

In 2012, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood released an album inspired by Penderecki’s works, part of which was incorporated into his score for the 2007 Paul Thomas Anderson film “There Will Be Blood.”