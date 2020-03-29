KSCA contributes ₹50 lakh each to PM and State funds

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has contributed ₹50 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and the Karnataka Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19, the KSCA announced here on Sunday.

The contribution is aimed at helping the State and Central governments combat the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. “The outbreak of the coronavirus is first and foremost a public health emergency, and the KSCA is firm to support and assist in this regard,” KSCA Treasurer and spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya stated.

The KSCA will also work closely with the State government, and is committed to provide any other necessary support in this regard.

On Saturday, the BCCI donated ₹51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.