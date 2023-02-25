Kualitee is a G2 Annual Best Software Award Winner, 2023

Kualitee, a leading test management tool, has been announced as a winner of the G2 Annual Best Software Awards 2023 in the Top 50 Development Products category, ranking at #42.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace, serves as a platform for businesses to discover, compare, and review software products. It analyzes customer feedback to rank software products in different categories. The G2 Annual Best Software Awards recognize the world’s best software companies and products based on user reviews, market presence, and customer satisfaction. In the 2023 edition of G2’s Best Software Awards, Kualitee has ranked #42 in the Top 50 Development Products category. Kualitee has been recognized for its comprehensive software testing solution that has helped businesses achieve their digital transformation goals. With its complete suite of features, Kualitee enables teams to collaborate, track and manage issues, and streamline their entire testing process, resulting in higher-quality end-results. The Top 50 Development Products category is highly competitive, and Kualitee’s recognition in this category is a testament to its commitment to providing innovative and high-quality software solutions. Kualitee has helped businesses worldwide to improve their software quality and ensure that their applications are delivered with the topmost quality and on time.

Kualitee’s features and functionalities are designed to provide maximum value to businesses, and its focus on customer satisfaction has helped it to build a strong reputation in the market.

About G2:

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 60 million people every year make smarter technology decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.com.

About Kualitee:

Kualitee is a comprehensive test management tool, that covers your testing needs end-to-end and lets you manage your testing process with ease. Equipped with a plethora of useful features, Kualitee offers process control, team collaboration, and value for money—while combining the strengths of defect management and test management tools. It is easy-to-use and facilitates your testing process–including your data management, suites, and scripts (both automated and manual). Kualitee integrates with top ranking tools, to provide an exclusive two-way integration and allowing you to synchronize all issues in both tools via the auto-sync feature. For more information, go to Kualitee.

Media Contact

Khurram Mir, Kualitee, 1 (415) 644-5060, khurram@kualitee.com

SOURCE Kualitee