Kualitee Wins Big, With 23 Awards in G2's Winter 2023 Reports!

NEW YORK, Dec.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — On December 13 2022, G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, released its highly-awaited Winter 2023 reports. Kualitee, a complete test and defect management platform, is honoured to have bagged 23 awards in the G2 Winter Reports, for its outstanding rankings in the Test Management, Software Testing, and Bug Tracking categories.

Moreover, Kualitee has been recognized as having the ‘Best Results’ in this quarter, as compared to all its competitors in ‘Software Testing’ and ‘Test Management’.

Some of our notable badge titles include: Leader, Best Results, Best Usability, Momentum Leader, Highest User Adoption, and High Performer.

Here’s a breakdown of our wins:

Best Results – Software Testing

Best Results – Test Management

Best Results – Mid-Market Test Management

Momentum Leader – Test Management

Momentum Leader – Software Testing

Best Usability – Test Management

Best Est. ROI – Mid-Market Test Management

Best Est. ROI – Mid-Market Software Testing

Leader – Mid-Market Test Management

Highest User Adoption – Test Management

Leader – Small Business, Test Management

Leader – Test Management

Leader – Software Testing

Leader – Asia , Software Testing

, Software Testing Leader – Asia Pacific , Software Testing

, Software Testing High Performer – Asia Pacific , Bug Tracking

, Bug Tracking High Performer – Asia , Bug Tracking

, Bug Tracking High Performer – Mid-Market, Software Testing

High Performer – Mid-Market Bug Tracking

High Performer – Small-Business, Software Testing

High Performer – Small-Business, Bug Tracking

High Performer – Bug Tracking

Users Love Us

At Kualitee, we want to create the best user experience, by making testing fun (and also simple!) for you.

We value our user feedback a lot, striving to continuously improve our product to best meet your test management and software testing needs.

To read Kualitee’s reviews on G2 and gain insight into its rankings, visit: https://www.g2.com/products/kualitee/reviews.

About G2:

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 60 million people every year make smarter technology decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.com.

About Kualitee:

Kualitee is a comprehensive test management tool, that covers your testing needs end-to-end and lets you manage your testing process with ease. Equipped with a plethora of useful features, Kualitee offers process control, team collaboration, and value for money—while combining the strengths of defect management and test management tools. It is easy-to-use and facilitates your testing process–including your data management, suites, and scripts (both automated and manual). Kualitee integrates with top ranking tools, to provide an exclusive two-way integration and allowing you to synchronize all issues in both tools via the auto-sync feature. For more information, go to https://www.kualitee.com/.

