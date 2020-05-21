Kubrat Pulev will NOT take pay-off to step aside and allow Anthony Joshua to face Tyson Fury

Mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev has insisted he will not step aside and let Anthony Joshua take part in a heavyweight title unification fight against Tyson Fury.

Talks over a potentially huge fight between Joshua and Fury began between the two camps earlier this month, with reports suggesting The Gypsy King’s camp discussed the idea.

His management team, MTK Global, are said to have broached the idea of a mega-money bout in the Middle East in December.

Kubrat Pulev has insisted he will not step aside and let Anthony Joshua face Tyson Fury

Talks are said to have taken place between Joshua and Fury’s camps earlier this month

While Saudi Arabia is thought to be the frontrunner to host the all-British clash, there have also been suggestions it could take place elsewhere int he region.

But both Fury and Joshua would need to get out of their contractual obligations to face Deontay Wilder and Pulev respectively.

Both would have the finances to do so on the back of what should be the biggest purses of their careers if they meet in the Middle East.

But IBF title mandatory challenger Pulev, who accepted a similar deal when Joshua fought Andy Ruiz Jr, is not willing to do the same again for the all-British encounter.

The unification bout could have potentially taken place in the Middle East later this year

‘I wouldn’t accept it,’ the Bulgarian insisted, as reported by the Express, when he was pressed about the potential step-aside offer.

‘I did it once when I didn’t have to do it for him to have his second match against Ruiz Jr.

‘Everything was against IBF’s rules, but I compromised.’

Pulev is meant to have an opportunity to take Joshua’s titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 25.

They were originally meant to meet in October 2017 before various delays and other clashes meant the fight was moved to June 20 – before the coronavirus outbreak postponed it.

But Pulev insists Joshua will have to face him in the ring instead of taking on Fury

Now ‘The Cobra’ believes Joshua is afraid to take him on. He said: ‘I see how people are afraid of me and are trying to face someone else before me. That’s not how a real world champion should act.

‘Even Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are coming back to the game to show that they are real warriors, not like him.

‘A year has passed, and they always have a reason to postpone, not to fight against me.’

‘There are two options,’ he added. ‘You either fight or vacate the title.’