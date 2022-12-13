Kuda Upgrades App, adds Features to Improve Customer Experience – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Kuda recently upgraded its app with new features for customers to have more access to financial products and services to enable its customers to do more including investments and UK-to-Nigeria transfers.

The newly-launched money app for Africans in Nigeria and the UK offers convenient, easy access to frictionless and affordable financial services for users as transactions can be done faster and seamlessly.

To enjoy the new service, all an existing account holder needs to do is upgrade their Kuda App by going to the Play Store or App Store on their smartphone to download the new version of the Kuda App.

Then sign in to the app with their registered email address and their old Kuda password once, then create a new password.

Once this is done, the old version of the Kuda App would be disabled automatically and the upgraded version with the new features installed.

New customers can also onboard by downloading the Kuda App from Play Store or App Store and register by following the registration prompts on the App.

It is important to note that the old app will no longer be supported after January 9, 2023, so updating/downloading the new App is crucial to have continued access to the Kuda range of services.

Below are some of the new features of the Kuda App.

Some of these features are currently not available in the older App:

1. Investment opportunities. Users of Kuda in Nigeria can now buy stocks in some of the world’s most successful companies and rising startups at a fraction of the usual cost. In a few minutes, customers can take a step away from local inflation toward financial freedom.

2. The easiest ways to save; Kuda has made saving easier with Pockets, the improved version of its automated savings plans for Nigeria. Spend+Save, a popular feature of the Kuda app, now automatically saves a preset fraction of card payments.

3. A straightforward UK account. With a valid government-issued UK ID and proof of a UK address, anyone in the UK can open a Kuda UK account to send money to any UK bank account (and receive money) directly.

4. Transfers to Nigeria from the UK. Kuda users in the UK can also send up to £10,000 to Nigeria daily at a transaction fee of just £3, and their Nigerian beneficiaries can receive the money as a transfer or pick up cash at one of several banks in Nigeria.

With the upgraded app and added bouquet of benefits, the new milestone attained by the fintech is salutary.









Advertisements



