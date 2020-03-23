Kumkum Bhagya 23 March 2020 written update of full episode: Maya asks Prachi about her feelings for Ranbir | Bollywood Life

In the last week Prachi continues to cut Ranbir’s calls and stops Shahana from asking her about it too. Ranbir shows up at Prachi’s house to talk to her. He convinces her that he is really in love with her. However, he tells Prachi that he will not force her to accept his proposal. He says Prachi can take her time and reject him if she wants. Prachi demands for more time to say if she loves Ranbir or not. Ranbir then tells Prachi to come with him to the mall where he has to shop with Maya’s family for the sangeet. Ranbir tells Prachi to pretend like they are in love so that Maya’s family sees this and calls off the wedding.

Tonight’s episode begins with Ranbir and Prachi in the shopping mall. Ranbir asks Prachi about her favourite colour. Prachi tells him that her favourite colour is black so Ranbir decides that his favourite colour is also black. Chuobey asks the sales girl to show everything black to Ranbir right from shirts, trousers and all. Ranbir and Prachi follow the sales girl. Maya too follows them but her mother finds Ranbir’s behaviour weird. Maya’s father tells her to be patient as he is observing everything. Meanwhile Sarita and Shahana discuss about Ranbir and Prachi as they feel that both of them are in love but are not able to express it properly. Sarita is sure that the romance between Prachi and Ranbir has already started. Shahana bets with Sarita about the same with the help of tossing a coin but the coin goes missing. In the shopping mall, Ranbir keeps on flirting with the sales girl to jealous Prachi. Prachi takes him aside and scolds him for the flirting. On the other hand Maya also fires the sales girl for being too friendly with Ranbir. Ranbir tells Prachi that she is jealous but Prachi pretends that she is not.

When Maya comes back at the counter, Ranbir takes Prachi closer and asks her to be pretend that they are lost in each other’s eyes but they actually get lost in each other. They recollect all those moments spent together. The sales girl notices Ranbir and Prachi together. Ranbir asks Prachi to stay in the same position as he notices Maya coming their way but Maya goes to her mom as she wants to show her about the closeness that Prachi and Ranbir has. Prachi and Ranbir on the other hand keep on looking for Maya. Maya on the other hand tells her mother that she doesn’t want to nary Ranbir but her mother ignores her and goes aside to take a call. Prachi and Ranbir overhear that which makes them happy as their problem gets solved. Maya’s mother informs Chaoubey that Maya is going to call off the wedding. Meanwhile Ranbir and Prachi are happy as their plan succeeds. Prachi gets into Ranbir’s arms as someone bumps into her. Both of them experience some close moments again. Maya notices them together. She questions them about it. She clearly asks Prachi whether she loves Ranbir. Prachi recollects one day when Ranbir had told Maya that he loves Prachi. But Prachi doesn’t reply on what Maya asks her. Stay tuned for more updates.