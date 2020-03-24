Kumkum Bhagya 24 March 2020 Preview: Ranbir’s family finds out Ranbir loves Prachi | Bollywood Life

In the last episode we saw that Ranbir tries to make Maya’s family realise that he loves Prachi. Maya’s father says he is waiting for the right moment to teach Ranbir a lesson. Ranbir goes aside to look for clothes and begins flirting with the salesgirl. Prachi gets jealous and takes Ranbir aside. When Ranbir notices Maya looking at them, he asks Prachi to get close to him. When Maya sees Prachi and Ranbir together, she tells her mother to call off the wedding. Ranbir and Prachi celebrate and he calls up his mother to tell her that is saved. Maya decides to confront Prachi and Ranbir about their relationship.

Kumkum Bhagya 24 March 2020 Preview

In tonight’s episode Ranbir tells Maya that he wanted to tell her this earlier but everything happened so fast he could not tell her anything. He says that he is in love with Prachi and cannot live without her. He says that he cannot marry Maya because then all three of them will not be happy. Ranbir’s mother and grandmother are standing behind the counter and hear everything Ranbir says. Will Ranbir’s family accept his relationship with Prachi? Stay Tuned to find out.