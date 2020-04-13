Kunal Jaisingh opens up on reuniting with his Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 co-star, Aneri Vajani; says, ‘We work in good harmony’ | Bollywood Life

It is a reunion of sorts for Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani as they collaborated once again for a TV show. They are currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s new show, Pavitra Bhagya, which airs on Colors. Having worked with Aneri earlier in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Kunal feels extremely comfortable sharing screen space with her in their show, which is gaining momentum slowly and steadily. Recently, in an Instagram live chat, Kunal opened up on reuniting with Aneri for a new show and spoke about how their bond has strengthened over the years. Also Read – Good News: Tejasswi Prakash CONFIRMS being offered Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 3 [Exclusive]

He told Pinkvilla, "It is just fantastic. She is a brilliant co-star. It is a relief when you have worked together before, there is a comfort zone. She has been a good friend for a long time now. So there is always a comfort and understanding. We work in good harmony."

Other than that, Kunal, who is best known for his role in Ishqbaaaz, spoke about keeping up with his co-stars Surbhi Chanda and Mansi Srivastava. "Absolutely, we try to meet, but the entire gang can't meet up due to their schedule, we try and meet in pockets. However, the actual fun of a reunion is when everyone can make it at one time," he said.

On being asked about his working experience with Shrenu Parikh, Kunal added, “She is my darling and sweetheart. I had a great time working with her, we have a great bond off-screen also. We are such good pals that we don’t think have to think twice while speaking in front of each other. She is a great human being.”

Lastly, the actor got candid about his plans to work in Bollywood and mentioned that he would like to work with Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on the big screen.

