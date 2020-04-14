Kunal Kamra Once Again Gets Trolled For A Silly Mistake on Twitter, Netizens Couldn’t Keep Calm

Almost everyone , who make use of social media platforms , is aware of the comedian Kunal Kamra . He is always attached with one or more controversial statements . He is an active social media user and does not hesitate from putting his thought on the wall for public . BTW maximum of his thoughts are invalid and wrong .

This time , he wished one of the anti-government actor Swara Bhaskar on her 26th Birthday… Wait .. What?? Really ?

Doesn’t seem to be ..and that’s what netizens made him realize that what’s wrong in his post.

Kamra took to his Twitter handle to wish actor Swara Bhaskar on her birthday with a picture of them posing together and wishing her he wrote, “Wishing comrade @ReallySwara a really happy 26th Birthday.” (sic)

Check-out his tweet below.

Upon the post , many social media users took a dig at the so-called comedian Kamara .

One user commented, “First from Bollywood to be older than 16Face with raised eyebrowFace with raised eyebrow How do you know she’s 26 ? She claimed she has no birth certificate, no kaagaz Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy.”

Let’s see what others have to say:

26th ????

She must be in her mid thirties — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 10, 2020

First from Bollywood to be older than 16🤨🤨 How do you know she’s 26 ? She claimed she has no birth certificate, no kaagaz 😂😂😂 — Pallavi (@pallavict) April 9, 2020

Apart from all these, Swara was also wished by her close friends on her birthday and she shared some pictures while having a video call . She captioned it, “Had the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party,with across countries & continents. FOUR HOURS complete with games & performances! U guys r literally THE BEST people ever! I have no words to tell you’ll how lucky I am that you’ll are my friends like family.”

Would you like to give her a belated birthday wish as well? (wink)

source