Kunal Kamra Wants to Join Famous Dating App ‘Tinder’, Gets a Savage Reply From Tinder

As a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus, the world is currently maintaining social distancing and is staying indoors to stop the further spread of the virus.

Quarantine is taking out the best from everyone. While celebs are sharing their pictures and videos doing creative stuff, Kunal Kamra has trimmed his beard and logged into Tinder.

Kamra who is more known for his controversial tweets than his stand up comedy, took to Twitter and shared a picture in his new look. He wrote, “I don’t know how you’re dealing with all this free time… I’m making a tinder profile!”

Here’s his tweet:

Soon his tweet was flooded with hilarious reactions by the Twitteratti. They can’t stop trolling Kamra for his tweet. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Tinder India had a hilarious reply to Kamra’s tweet. Taking a funny jibe at Kamra’s flying ban after heckling Arnab Goswami on board a Go Air flight, Tinder India tweeted, “We found one way you can fly…Tinder Passport.”

Source