Kundali Bhagya 23 March 2020 Preview: Mahira to confess that she tried to kill Mahesh | Bollywood Life

In the last week Karan and Rishabh are in Mahesh’s room when Rishabh says that he thinks Preeta is innocent. Karan says everyone else believes Preeta is guilty and now he is beginning to doubt her too. Karan goes to his room and remembers all the moments he spent with Preeta during Holi and cries. On the day of the wedding. Mahira is nowhere to be found in the Luthra House. Sherlyn suggests that Mahira is kidnapped by Preeta. Mahira walks into Preeta’s house and says that she has something important to say.

Kundali Bhagya 23 March 2020 Preview

In tonight’s episode Mahira tells Preeta that she will give her life for Karan and take lives too. Preeta asks Mahira if he tried to push Mahesh down the stairs. She tells Mahira that her love for Karan is not real and it is only her obsession. Mahira tells Preeta that she didn’t just try to push Mahesh down the stairs, but she actually pushed him down the stairs. Will Preeta reveal the truth to the Luthras? Stay tuned to find out.