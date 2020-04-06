Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani takes up baking amidst the coronavirus lockdown [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Sanjay Gagnani is rising in the popularity charts as Prithvi from Kundali Bhagya. The actor plays the lead antagonist in the show who wants Preeta at any cost and would do anything to keep her away from Karan. The actor was also seen in the Nia Sharma-Vijayendra Kumeria starrer, Naagin 4, before the lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi a couple of weeks ago. In fact, just before the junta curfew, Sanjay revealed, in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, that he flew to his hometown to meet his parents. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill and everyone, including celebrities, are in quarantine. Also Read – Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi aka Sanjay Gagnani to RETURN in Karan and Preeta’s life soon?

It’s not news that people are trying to be as productive as they can during lockdown. They have indeed come up with some interesting things to pass their time. When asked how’s quarantine treating him, whether he is chilling with family or doing something productive with his free time, Sanjay answered, “I am trying to balance both. I am chilling as well as doing something productive. So, when I say I am doing something productive, I am learning how to bake because I love deserts, I think it is a great opportunity for me to learn baking.” Also Read – Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi opens up on new show Naagin 4

Sanjay couldn’t control his excitement and went on to revealed why he has taken up baking. “I am learning how to bake because, you know, I love to serve food to people. I am a huge foodie myself. So, once I am back in Mumbai (and) back on the sets, I’ll probably cook for guests who visit my place. You know, before that, if I manage to learn how to bake, I could bake something nice for my family.” Also Read – Naagin 4: Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani to enter the Nia Sharma starrer

Well, as they say, cooking is always therapeutic and also, a very good hobby.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.