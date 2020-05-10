Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya aka Karan and Preeta come together for a music video | Bollywood Life

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows and has always been ruling the TRP charts. The show has a huge fan following and Karan and Preeta are the most loved Jodi on television. Kundali Bhagya is the spin-off show of Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya. Preeta is Pragya’s cousin and Kundali Bhagya is the story of Preeta and her love interest Karan. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya have impressed us all as Karan and Preeta. They are fondly called as ‘PreeRan’. Both of them have been appreciated for their performances. They create magic on-screen together and fans had been missing them since Kundali Bhagya episodes have been stopped due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Well, Dheeraj and Shraddha care for their fans and will soon be seen together again on-screen. Also Read – Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani takes up baking amidst the coronavirus lockdown [Exclusive]

Well, if you guys are thinking that the shoots have resumed, then there is nothing like that. Our favourite Karan and Preeta aka Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya will soon be seen in a music video titled Viah Nai Karauna. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya have taken to their respective Instagram handles and have announced about their collaboration and have shared the poster of the song. Shraddha Arya wrote, “Can’t Waitttttt!!!!!!!! #ViahNaiKarauna releasing on 14th May. Beautifully sung by @aseeskaurmusic ft. Me and @dheerajdhoopar .” Also Read – TRP Report Week 11: Kundali Bhagya maintains top spot while Naagin 4 re-enters the list

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya posts a throwback video from a beach vacation as she’s locked up like us

Well, this is a great news for ‘PreeRan’ fans and it is just 4 days to go. The song will release on May 14.

