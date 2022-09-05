Kunle Awosika Appointed to Lead Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office

Microsoft has named Kunle Awosika as the new Managing Director of the Africa Transformation Office (ATO), its subsidiary charged with driving digital transformation initiatives across the continent.

Kunle succeeds Wael Elkabbany, who has been appointed head of Microsoft’s Africa Regional Cluster.

Kunle Awosika who has been with the company since 2000 takes over from Wael Elkabbany as the head of the Africa Transformation Office (ATO).

Kunle has held various positions at Microsoft, including being one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its office in Nigeria.

Reacting to his appointment, Kunle noted that he is devoted to helping Africa to tap into its digital potential.

“I am passionate about Africa’s incredible potential to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world.

I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential.”

“I look forward to playing a role in unlocking Africa’s potentials as the ATO develops and steers strategic partnership with governments, international organizations, and partners to accelerate digital transformation agendas and fuel a knowledge-based economy,” he said.

Elkabbany also noted that, “Kunle has a multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology.

He is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent.”

The Africa transformation office is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and start-ups.

Awosika was one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office in 2000, and has played various roles in the company, including director of enterprise business.