Kurtenbach: Best thing to come from Warriors’ road trip isn’t Steph Curry’s hot streak

April 22, 2021

Stephen Curry was on the roll of a lifetime — a stretch that was borderline incomprehensible, even for one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.

For two weeks, it was like Curry could not miss. He was singlehandedly fulfilling the Splash Brothers’ quota for 3-pointers made per game.

The run was enough that he boosted himself back into the MVP conversation and the Warriors into contention for a “real” playoff spot. After years of fans and haters wondering how he would perform if he had “no help”, he was answering the question: He’d play out-of-this-world.

But a funny thing happened Wednesday night in Washington. The Human Torch’s flame extinguished. He scored 18 points on 28 percent shooting, turning the ball over six times.

Even the immortals have off days.

But that wasn’t the funny part.

No, the peculiarity came in the fact that the Warriors almost won against the Wizards.

In fact, they should have won. They choked away a late double-digit lead and squandered a game-tying layup in the final seconds of the game.

