Kushal Tandon celebrates his birthday in quarantine, says, ‘Corona has a big ego’ in a funny yet thoughtful post | Bollywood Life
Kushal Tandon has turned a year older. However, his birthday was a quiet one with only family members and his pet, Mafia for company. Kushal Tandon cut a cake and told his fans to stay indoors. He said that this was the time or else no government could save them. Kushal also said that the coronavirus had a big ego and only came to those who invited it. He had put up a long post that is funny but thoughtful. Kushal Tandon had recently opened his restaurant, Arbour 28 but that is now shut due to the coronavirus outbreak.
At home, Kushal has been working out with his kickboxing bag and doing some MMA. Fitness is something he cannot compromise on. He wrote, “Stay home stay good , the most isolated bday ever , and glad to experience it ,this is jus home quarantine with family and with all the perks.” His friends from the industry wished him. Ekta Kapoor, Summit Bharadwaj, Jay Bhanushali, Nisha Rawal and others took to Insta to wish him.
View this post on Instagram
Stay home stay good , the most isolated bday ever , and glad to experience it ,this is jus home quarantine with family and with all the perks ??guys what if , what if not ? “Think “This is your time , we can’t go out rite now period , and if we go , trust me no government no party no people will be able to help u , if you don’t help and care for ur self and ur family , carona has a big ego ,if u won’t go to carona , she will not come to you .. , on this bday And this period I promise to utilaze this time to be the best version of me …. and you guys should do too ..world is healing …./ it’s time you heal too ❤️?straight from heart ❤️Thanku for all the love and wishes ❤️
Kushal Tandon is working on a couple of projects. Both of them are web shows. One of them is Bebaaki where his character’s name is Sufiyan and the other is a horror named Unlock: The Haunted App. It also features Hina Khan. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!