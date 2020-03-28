Kushal Tandon celebrates his birthday in quarantine, says, ‘Corona has a big ego’ in a funny yet thoughtful post | Bollywood Life

Kushal Tandon has turned a year older. However, his birthday was a quiet one with only family members and his pet, Mafia for company. Kushal Tandon cut a cake and told his fans to stay indoors. He said that this was the time or else no government could save them. Kushal also said that the coronavirus had a big ego and only came to those who invited it. He had put up a long post that is funny but thoughtful. Kushal Tandon had recently opened his restaurant, Arbour 28 but that is now shut due to the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read – Karan Tacker on his TV comeback: I never went away from any medium that I worked in [Exclusive]

At home, Kushal has been working out with his kickboxing bag and doing some MMA. Fitness is something he cannot compromise on. He wrote, "Stay home stay good , the most isolated bday ever , and glad to experience it ,this is jus home quarantine with family and with all the perks." His friends from the industry wished him. Ekta Kapoor, Summit Bharadwaj, Jay Bhanushali, Nisha Rawal and others took to Insta to wish him.

Kushal Tandon is working on a couple of projects. Both of them are web shows. One of them is Bebaaki where his character's name is Sufiyan and the other is a horror named Unlock: The Haunted App. It also features Hina Khan. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!

