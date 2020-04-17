Kushal Tandon wants TikTok to be banned, says China made it for ‘people who were useless’

Actor Kushal Tandon has asked for a ban on short-for video app TikTok, citing its tieds to China. The actor wrote a note on his Instagram account demanding a ban on the app saying it was made for “useless people”.

TikTok has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times and is extremely popular in India with many celebs having a presence on it. The app is based in China.

Kushal’s note read, “While the whole world is f****d coz of China b**** ,but still guess what are Indians and many others are giving them the revenue from s*** #tik tok, while China made Tlk tok for people who were useless and who had nothing to do , and look at us all haha ,every one is in Tlk tok, ban Tlk tok proud of never using this shit Tik tok. Ban Tlk tok.”

The actor’s post got nearly 33000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. However, he disabled the comments section a few hours after the post.

Meanwhile, TV actor Vivek Dahiya is all for TikTok and shared a note about why banning the app has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. He shared the note on his Instagram account with the caption, “When I was asked to ban/quit using #Tiktok because it’s “Made in China”. This note answers that and beyond. #Reflections #Perspectives #Mindsets #Psychology.”

The note read, “For those suggesting we should ban made In China. remember – the mobile phone you use to express your thoughts about banning an app was also assembled in the same part of the world so are 7 out of 10 products in every average household. China is branded the manufacturer of the world, whether we like it or not. Am pretty sure the founder of this app was not responsible for conspiring the Corona virus. Additionally. hydroxycioroquine used for recovery is either made In India or China.

The bottom line is. we are all interdependant in this global marketplace. II one nation is a Buyer, then the other is a Seller. and both need one another to move forward. towards a single Goal of prosperity. Unless of course, we are fully self sufficient in everything but no such example exists.”

The note ended with, “Under a nation-wide lockdown, social media is a great platform to spread messages of hope and unity. I am using my social Media platforms to entertain my friends, family and fans and in turn bring a smile and laugh. It doesn’t cost a penny and it certainly doesn’t affect my national Pride.”

