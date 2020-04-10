‘KUWTK’: Khloe, 35, Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs As She Avoids Dating After Tristan Split

After some pushing from her mom, Kris Jenner, and BFF, Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian came to the decision that she wanted to freeze her eggs on the April 9 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

On the April 9 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardshians, Kris Jenner made it her mission to get Khloe Kardashian back in the dating game after her split from Tristan Thompson. From the get-go, Khloe told Kris that she wasn’t interested in dating, but Kris was not hearing it. “Khloe has definitely been through a rough year,” Kris explained. “The fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me. I want her to live her best life and hope she’ll have another baby one day. I think it’s good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what’s meant to be.’

Later on, Kris met up with her own mother, MJ, as well as Kim Kardashian and told them that she felt Khloe has had a “defeated” attitude about dating and kids. “I really wish Tristan would have worked out,” Kris said. “But in the meantime, I believe if she’s not really interested in dating right now, she’s gotta freeze her eggs.” Kim and MJ both agreed, and later on, Khloe got similar advice from her pal, Malika Haqq.

The conversation happened when Khloe reiterated to Malika that she wasn’t sure she wanted another child, and Malika pointed out that she was surprised, since Khloe grew up with so many siblings herself. “I think you do [want another one],” Malika admitted. “You just have to ask yourself….is this something I want to secure and make sure [your daughter] True will never have to experience being alone and not having the support system [of siblings] that you survived off of.”

Khloe revealed that knowing True would grow up without siblings was her “biggest drive” toward wanting to give her a brother or a sister, but explained that she was still unsure that it was what she wanted for herself right now. “It’s okay to not be sure,” Malika told her. “But while you’re in the unsure phase, why don’t you just freeze your eggs? Once you do it, it’s the best insurance policy you can ever have. You don’t want to look back and go…I should have.”

Khloe left the conversation still unsure about what she wanted to do, and in the meantime, Kris was working hard to keep pushing her to date. She tried to meet guys in Dick’s Sporting Goods to set Khloe up with, and also forced Khloe into a golf session so she could ‘socialize’ with the men there. Eventually, enough was enough, and Khloe had to ask her mom to stop meddling.

However, after all was said and done, Khloe did decide to freeze her eggs, just like her sisters. “I decided I am going to freeze my eggs,” she let Kris know. “To get you off my back, but also because there’s on downside to it. So, why not?” Kris also said that she thought Tristan would be “down” to use his sperm for Khloe to make an embryo, but Khloe made it clear that she’s “not there yet.” Still, she did say that she and Tristan were in a really “good place” in terms of co-parenting, which was also part of the reason why she didn’t want to add dating to the mix just yet.