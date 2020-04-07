‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Admits She May ‘Never Date Again’ After Tristan Breakup

Kris Jenner has babies on the brain while talking to Khloe Kardashian about her dating life in a preview for Thursday’s all new ‘KUWTK’! Khloe explains why she’s not even thinking about dating anyone after Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian is single and proud. Yet, mom Kris Jenner doesn’t get the hint in a preview for an all new Keeping Up With The Kardashians on April 9. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 64, with her tinted black sunglasses on, grills Khloe about her love life and urges her to freeze her eggs.

“Are you dating anybody?” Kris asks. “No, not even thinking about it,” Khloe, whose last relationship with Tristan Thompson ended last February, admitted. The Good American mogul, 35, split from the NBA player, 29, after finding out that he cheated on her just days before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson, who turns two on April 12.

Khloe goes on the confess that she hasn’t dated since the very public breakup, which shocks Kris. “Stop!” she whispers. Khloe explains, “I have friends that are like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone.’ I just don’t care. I’m focused on myself and True and that’s just what I do.”

Khloe adds, “Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again,” which leaves Kris in disbelief.

“Khloe has definitely been through a rough year and, the fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me,” Kris says in a confessional. “Because, I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day.”

The conversation then shifts to Kris trying to convince Khloe that it’s a good thing to put yourself out there “to figure out what you want and what’s meant to be.” Khloe then confirms that she has no interest in having another baby at the moment, which prompts Kris to suggest that she freezes her eggs. “If I want to I will one day, I just don’t care to,” Khloe admits. “You need frozen eggs,” Kris nudges. After Kris’ rapid fire romance questions, Khloe still can’t understand why there’s a negative stigma around women who choose to be single. “I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date,” Khloe says to KUWTK cameras in a confessional. “I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing. And I think that should be really empowering and should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon… I’m actually f–king fantastic.”