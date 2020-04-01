‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kourtney Sobs & Calls Kim ‘Fat’ After Vicious Fight — Watch

Kim and Kourtney’s fight on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ still isn’t over. In a preview for the latest episode, Kourt reveals she’s reached her breaking point.

In an explosive new preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian grapple with the aftermath of their violent argument from the season premiere. The sneak peek for the April 2 episode shows the sisters in tears, and it appears Kourt has reached her limit. “Do you think I want to come into this negative environment every f*****g day?” Kourtney says in the clip immediately after her brawl with Kim. “When I don’t see you at filming, you’re completely fine when we’re not in this environment.” When the KKW Beauty founder responded, suggesting Kourtney should “go,” the older sis shot back, “I don’t want to be near your fat a**.”

During a confessional interview, Kourtney revealed she had reached her boiling point. “I don’t understand why there’s all this judgment about the way we each want to live our lives. We should be accepted for what we each want to do. It’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me,” she said, adding, “Every day I’m coming in I’m like, ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ and I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.” It comes one day after Kim appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to tell all about her fight with her older sis, in which she slapped Kourt multiple times.

Kim explained to Jimmy Fallon why she felt the urge to get so physical, even though she doesn’t like to be violent like that. “I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see,” Kim revealed. “I was bleeding.” She added that slapping Kourtney wasn’t her “proudest moment,” and that production on KUWTK shut down for a week after the incident. “I think everyone was really shook for a minute,” she admitted. “This isn’t our type of show. We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.”

The fight stemmed from weeks of tension between Kourtney and Kim/Khloe Kardashian. It began during the show’s 17th season, when Kourtney didn’t want to film aspects of her personal life for the show, which pissed Kim and Khloe off. At the end of the season, Kourtney was up in the air about whether or not she’d return, but after a month off, she decided to come back.