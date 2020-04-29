‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kylie Shocks Khloe By Backing Out Of Christmas Morning Tradition With Stormi

Khloe Kardashian is left completely blindsided after Kylie Jenner reveals she wants to change her Christmas morning plans in a preview for the April 30 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

The April 30 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will feature the family planning for their 2019 Christmas Eve party, along with what they’re going to do on Christmas Day. A new preview for the episode shows the five KarJenner sisters, along with Kris Jenner, meeting up for a discussion. They’re joined by a party planner as Kourtney Kardashian, who’s hosting the Christmas Eve party, shares her vision for the big event. Eventually, Kylie Jenner brings up Christmas morning, and shakes things up a bit.

Normally, the family members and their kids all get together at Kourtney’s house on Christmas morning to open presents from Santa. Kourtney reveals that she doesn’t want that to change this year. “It really means a lot to me and I would love to keep it at my house, more than the party,” Kourt explains. However, Kylie has a different idea in mind. “I know no one agrees and no one cares, but I’m going to do my Christmas morning at my house, and then meet you guys,” she reveals.

Immediately, Khloe Kardashian jumps in, and expresses concern. “You want [your daughter] Stormi by herself and not with her cousins?” she asks. Kylie’s reasoning is that she doesn’t feel that it “makes sense” for Santa to “only go to Kourtney’s house.” She explains that she wants Stormi to have the experience of waking up to gifts from Santa in her own home on Christmas morning.

Khloe admits that her frustration at Kylie’s suggestion stems from the fact that she’ll be alone with her daughter, True Thompson, if they do Christmas morning separately. Kylie tries to insist that she and Stormi will be alone, too, but Khloe is convinced that her sister will have “12 million friends over” for the occasion.

Despite Khloe’s objections, though, it doesn’t look like Kylie is going to budge. “Santa comes to our house,” she insists. “That’s what it’s going to be.” We’ll have to find out how they resolve this issue when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on April 30 at 8:00 p.m. on E!