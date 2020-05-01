‘KUWTK’ teaser reveals how the Kardashians are handling coronavirus quarantine

On Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, tension was rising between the family, when Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner expressed interest in everyone spending Christmas morning separately, for the first time ever.

KUWTK fans know that between the family’s annual Christmas card photo and their epic and extravagant annual holiday party, Christmas is a huge deal to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. For Kourtney Kardashian, though, spending Christmas morning with her whole family and all of their children was something she did not want to give up. However, Kylie felt like it wasn’t fair that Santa Claus only visits Kourtney’s house.

“I know no one agrees, and no one cares, but I’m gonna do my Christmas morning at, like, my house, and then meet you guys,” Kylie told her fam. Khloé asked her youngest sister, “You want Stormi by herself? Not with her cousins?” to which Kylie responded, “It just doesn’t make sense that Santa only goes to Kourtney’s house.”

“The best part about Christmas morning for me growing up was that Santa visits your house. Like, that’s why you love it at your house,” Kylie explained to Kourtney. “It’s, like, the same thing. I just want that for Stormi.”

Kim agreed saying, “I’m torn on it, just because I want to be all together, but North is saying, ‘Why doesn’t Santa come to our house? This is so crazy. Only comes to Auntie Kourtney’s.'”

Ultimately, the girls all agreed that, for the first time ever, they would try out spending early Christmas morning at their own homes with their own children and then meet at Kourtney’s house for a family brunch.

However, little did they know, like the rest of us, less than three months later the world would change and the whole television production landscape would come to a halt, forcing them to spend time separately at their own homes. In fact, earlier this month, Kim posted a hilarious video in which she was trying to hide from daughter North West in a bathroom in order to film a makeup tutorial.

In the teaser for what’s to come this season, which will not return until September, we got a peek into how the family is coping in quarantine, as the Kardashians continue to self-record their show from home. In the clip, Scott Disick says he’s “starting to get a little stir crazy,” while Kylie shares, “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive.” However, the biggest reveal might be Scott asking Kris, Khloé and Kim over a group chat, “Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” Kim immediately answers, “Oh a hundred percent,” while Khloé simply responds, “no.”

September and, frankly, the end of quarantine, can’t get here soon enough.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in September on E!

