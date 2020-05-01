‘KUWTK’ Trailer: Scott & Kris Are Convinced Khloe & Tristan ‘100%’ Slept Together Again

Being in self-isolation is making the ‘KUWTK’ cast get gossipy in the second half of their current season. In a preview, Scott Disick and Kris Jenner think Khloe Kardashian slept with ex Tristan Thompson.

With the coronavirus lockdown keeping nearly all TV productions on either hold or shooting remotely, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is soldiering on with the latter. Since none of the family members can interact face to face due to self-isolation and social distancing orders by the state of California, one of the ways that they’re communicating is via zoom. In a preview trailer for the second half of the show’s season — returning to E! on Sept. 18 — Scott Disick is wondering aloud to Khloe Kardashian’s family members if she’s slept with ex Tristan Thompson, 28. The former couple has been spending so much time together in quarantine with daughter True, 2, at her Hidden Hills home.

“Has Khloe slept with Tristan again?” Scott, 36, is seen asking Kris Jenner, 64, and Kim Kardashian, 38, as they are all pictured on-screen remotely from home. Khloe appears in the frame, seen putting on eye makeup, but doesn’t seem to be part of the conversation. Kris’ voice is then heard saying, “Oh, one hundred percent.” The Lord responds, “That’s what I say, but she says no,” as video of Tristan and Khloe smiling and looking happy together with daughter True is shown. The NBA player is even seen chasing his little girl around the trampoline in Khloe’s backyard.

In a previous KUWTK episode, Khloe seemed to indicate she’d love to give True a sibling and that she wanted Tristan to be the sperm donor so her kids had the same dad. But they won’t be going about it the old-fashioned way that True was conceived. The 35-year-old saw a doctor about her options and creating embryos. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe said. “But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.” She reveals to her sisters that Tristan would still have to sign legal paperwork that he would just be her sperm donor….for now.

Khloe then underwent an egg retrieval procedure, which was the first step in creating an embryo. “Right now, Tristan and I, we’re in this strange transition period where we’re figuring out boundaries,” Khloe admitted. “It’s just not the right time but, who knows, maybe that can change one day.”

She gave the NBA player a call to let him know the results, saying that the doctor was “very confident’ about five of her eggs. Tristan then told her, “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that…Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with.”

Khloe then revealed in a confessional how “blessed” she felt to be in the position that she’s in regarding her possibly having another baby. “I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, ‘OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there,’” Khloe explained. Tristan even told her, “I’m all on board so however I can help.”