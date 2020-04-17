‘KUWTK’: Tristan Hints He Wants More Kids With Khloe — ‘True Does Need A Sibling’

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are in a ‘good place’ right now and Tristan hints he wants to reunite. He even tells Khloe that ‘True does need a sibling’ in the April 16 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Tristan Thompson, 29, has a package delivered for Khloe Kardashian, 35, and it’s a massive Dior shopping bag. While she is thankful for the surprise gift, she tells Tristan to stop buying her things. “Tristan and I are in a good place,” Khloe admits in the April 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Do I wish he acted this way when we were together? One hundred percent.” Tristan tries to flirt with Khloe but she keeps him at a distance. “I also just want to be really smart and not have any of these lines blurred,” she continues. “It’s just very confusing.”

Tristan is back in Cleveland and goes through True’s playroom toys with Khloe via FaceTime. They decide what is still good for True and what she’s outgrown. There’s one toy in particular that Khloe says is for “infants.” That makes Tristan ask, “What happens if we have another girl?” He says they’re just going to “buy it all over again” if that happens. “Who’s having another girl with you?” Khloe asks. Tristan says to Khloe, “Listen, True does need a sibling.”

Khloe doesn’t let that throw her off and tells Tristan that she “might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we’ll figure that out later.”

Later, Tristan surprises Khloe and True by coming to Los Angeles for just 24 hours. “I love what a great dad he is,” Khloe gushes. “I appreciate that. It’s just very confusing at the same time.” However, Khloe admits to Kim Kardashian that she’s feeling “smothered” by Tristan. “We need space. Like, this is not good,” she says.

At first, Khloe is hesitant about sending True to Cleveland to spend time with Tristan. In the end, she takes True herself. She tells Tristan that she has “anxiety” about leaving True. “I guess you just don’t have to leave,” Tristan quips. He tells her that she could stay in Cleveland. “When we were together, that would have been a great solution, but you were anti a lot of things then,” Khloe says.