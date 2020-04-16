Kylian Mbappe tops the list of the 10 fastest footballers in the world

PSG‘s Kylian Mbappe has been ranked as the fastest footballer in the world according to data from French newspaper Le Figaro.

Clocking in at an impressive top speed of 36km/h, the French forward has come out ahead of well-known speedsters such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leroy Sane.

Inaki Williams is perhaps a surprise entrant at No 2 on the list, with the Athletic Bilbao man recording a 35.7km/h speed, coming very close to Mbappe but just losing out.

Kylian Mbappe is the world’s fastest footballer, clocking in at an impressive speed of 36km/h

Noted speedster Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not far behind registering speeds of 35.5km/h

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is also in the top 10, with the Egyptian recording 35km/h

Manchester United were looking to splash £81million on the forward last summer, however he later signed a new contract with the Spanish club instead.

THE WORLD’S FASTEST FOOTBALLERS 1. Kylian Mbappe – 36km/h 2. Inaki Williams – 35.7km/h 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 35.5km/h 4. Karim Bellarabi – 35.27km/h 5. Kyle Walker – 35.21km/h 6. Leroy Sane – 35.04km/h 7. Mohamed Salah – 35km/h 8. Kingsley Coman – 35km/h 9. Alvaro Odriozola – 34.99km/h 10. Nacho Fernandez – 34.62km/h

Overall, it would be a very closely run race between the top players, with eight of them registering speeds of over 35km/h.

Arsenal ace Aubameyang is right behind Inaki at 35.5km/h. Real Madrid have ramped up their chase of the striker, with boss Zinedine Zidane labelling him as a ‘great priority’ after he reportedly asked to leave the London club.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Karim Bellarabi is next on the list at 35.27km/h, just pipping Manchester City’s Kyle Walker at 35.21km/h.

The German has played 32 games in all competitions for Leverkusen this season, scoring five times and registering nine assists.

He might be quick, but Walker has been unable to escape criticism recently after hosting a £2,000 sex party with two prostitutes, disregarding the government’s lockdown guidelines.

Kyle Walker is speedy, but he has been in trouble recently after hosting a £2,000 sex party

Leroy Sane is in the top 10 too, and a move to Bayern Munich could be on the cards for him

England boss Gareth Southgate is reportedly livid with the defender, and his international career could be over after the incident.

Walker’s team-mate Sane is right behind at 35.04km/h, and then it’s impossible to split Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman who both achieved 35km/h speeds.

Sane’s agent has been hinting at a move away from Manchester City, with Bayern Munich the most likely target if he wants to return to Germany and keep playing Champions League football.

Salah’s pace and goals have been lighting up the Premier League for the past few years. He has scored 20 in 40 games this season, with Liverpool flying high at the top of the table.

Barcelona may be lining up a move for Coman if they can’t seal a sensational return for Neymar in the summer.

Kingsley Coman is just as fast as Salah, and Barcelona have registered their interest in him

Alvaro Odriozola has been showing off his pace at Bayern Munich on loan from Real Madrid

Another Bayern man, Alvaro Odriozola, comes in just behind at 34.99km/h, while Nacho Fernandez of Real Madrid rounds out the top 10 with a speed of 34.62km/h.

Odriozola is on loan from Real Madrid, but Zidane is expected to sell him on this summer after failing to break into first-team plans.

While there are plenty of youngsters on the list, Fernandez, Aubameyang, and Bellarabi are all 30 years old, proving they have quite a lot left in the tank yet.

Mbappe’s pace is still some way off the fastest-ever speed recorded by a human though, with Usain Bolt clocking in at an almost unbelievable 44.72km/h when he ran his world record 9.58-second 100m in 2009.