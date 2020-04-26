Kylie Jenner, 22, Shows Off Sleek New Bob & Glam Makeup in Dior Top After Buying $36.5 Million Mansion

Kylie Jenner showed off her flawless Barbie-pink makeup and toned tummy! The cosmetics mogul stunned as she posed in front of her bathroom mirror for a selfie.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is right at home in her new $36.5 million estate! The Kylie Cosmetics founder snapped a photo inside her luxe marble bathroom and looked absolutely gorgeous. “experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained,” she wrote, adding “hbu?” which is an acronym for “how about you?” Kylie revealed a shorter, sleeker bob — still keeping those sexy honey highlights — as she sported a bedazzled Dior tank top featuring a peace sign. She cropped the white top up to show off her toned tummy, and paired the shirt with a loose fitting pair of white sweatpants.

Just before posting the pic, Kylie posted a new makeup tutorial to her Instagram story! “Makeup time,” she captioned the first video as she showed off her natural face in a cozy gray robe. “Freckle face,” she then wrote as the track “Designer Boi” by A$AP Nast & D33J played, using an orange Beauty Blender to dab in a perfectly-matched foundation. “Literally the best concealer,” she captioned a video of herself blending in her own Kylie Cosmetics cover-up. She went on to fill in her brows with her Kybrow powder duo in “Medium Brown,” giving her followers a glance at her natural nude manicure! “Well this escalated quickly…I get dirty when I do my makeup,” she posted as she played Travis Scott and Kid Cudi‘s fire new collaboration.

Surprisingly, Kylie mixed things up as she opted for a Barbie-pink eye shadow over her usual nudes, and she looked so good! She finished her look with the “Kylie” shade lip liner, winged eye liner, and a few of her products from the Balmain collection — including the matte lipstick with gloss over top. Later in the day, Kylie kept the pink makeup on as she threw on a shirt from Stormi’s epic Stormi World birthday party in November! “Stormi World merch forever,” she wrote, rocking a baby blue t-shirt.

The post comes just a day after it was reported that Kylie purchased a $36.5 million mansion in LA’s exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has already posted up a storm from inside the new pad, seductively posing on a gray sofa in a fitted white dress. The Zillow listing for the 20,000 sq. foot home reveals impressive amenities, including a pool with cabanas, seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a whopping 20 parking spaces.