Kylie Jenner Bares Her Abs In A Crop Top & Designer Jeans During Beverly Hills Outing

Kylie Jenner stepped out in designer jeans and looked super glam while out-and-about in Beverly Hills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kylie Jenner showed off her toned tummy while out-and-about in Beverly Hills amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 22-year-old billionaire rocked a crop top and designer jeans on April 24 when she left her new $36.5 million mansion to pick up some essentials. She posted a pic of the outfit on April 25 with a sweet message sending well wishes to her fans. “morning. sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe,” she captioned the shot.

Fans were quick to comment on Ky’s glam look, which included a brunette wig and plenty of rosy pink blush. “you too Kylie! you look bomb,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Love the new hairrrrrr.” The snap showed the youngest KarJenner sis wearing a cropped white tee, with high-waisted Alexander Wang mom jeans, which featured a clip at the back to hold them up and accentuate her small waist. The mom-of-one also accessorized with a black Prada purse and carried a white face mask.

It comes just days after it was revealed Kylie was quietly expanding her real estate portfolio and finding an even bigger house to self-isolate in. She shelled out $36.5 million for a 20,000 sq. foot home in the super elite area of Holmby Hills, CA, just south of Bel Air, next to Beverly Hills and quite far away from her current $12 million Hidden Hills estate. The area is home to the Playboy Mansion and on the same street as the 56,500 square-foot monster mansion once owned by Aaron and Candy Spelling.

So her new pad is in one of the wealthiest parts of town. Now the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul is calling the area her new stomping ground. She showed off her first photos inside her new luxury pad on Apr. 24, the same day news broke about her purchase. Kylie is seen in two photos she shared to her Instagram. She’s wearing a nearly sheer, skin-tight white tank dress while kneeling atop a large grey sofa, as the home came fully furnished. She has her arms atop a rest in front of her while arching her back, showing off her hourglass curves and tiny waist.