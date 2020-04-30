Kylie Jenner cradles Stormi (and her iPhone) in unseen delivery room shot

Kylie Jenner is sharing never-before-seen pictures of her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old star posted a caption praising the father of her child, rapper Travis Scott, as well as sharing a series of intimate snaps – including one of her in the delivery room cradling her newborn, while also holding onto her iPhone.

Wishing Scott a happy 28th birthday, she captioned the pics: “Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl.”

Intimate: Kylie Jenner shared an unseen picture taken just after Stormi’s birth in honor of Travis Scott’s birthday on Thursday

She added: “But whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever!”

Scott and Jenner were rumoured to have reconciled earlier this year, and it is still unclear what their romantic status is.

However, Jenner clearly appears to be feeling loved-up again as she showered Scott with praise for his birthday and shared a number of touching photos of their little family.

Daddy dearest: Kylie joked that she has just about come to terms with the fact Stormi is a “daddy’s girl”

The pair first sparked rumours that they were back together when they were reportedly self-isolating with each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Jenner has since been seen spending time at her new Holmby Hills mansion with her ‘quarantine friend’ Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou.

Jenner has been spending a lot of time posting pictures of herself in a bikini while away from Scott, perhaps hoping to capture his attention

Happiness: Stormi and Travis cuddling in a snap from their Italian yacht getaway for Kylie’s 22nd birthday was also included

Pure love: Another image featured the dad and daughter duo at her Stormiworld party

Too cute for words: The final slide a short clip of them on a bicycle

Family: Kylie shared a recent snap of Stormi with Travis from Christmas 2019 by the tree

She also posted an intimate shot of them looking as though they were about to kiss for his birthday, adding more fuel to the fire.

Jenner’s momager Kris also shared family pictures of the couple to celebrate the rapper’s birthday, proving that he’s still a big hit with the Kardashian gang.

The couple first met at hit it off at Coachella festival back in 2017.

Too cute for words: Another snap featured newborn Stormi as Kylie and Travis lovingly looked at their baby girl sleeping