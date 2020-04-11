Kylie Jenner Ditches Her Manicure & Says Her ‘Natural Nails Might Stay’ After Lockdown — Watch

We’re used to Kylie Jenner’s long, acrylic nails but the makeup mogul just opted for a more natural look while in quarantine!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is switching up one of her beauty mainstays. The Kylie Cosmetics founder removed her long acrylic nails, and debuted her natural, shorter ones! “Never thought I’d say this but the natural nails might stay,” Kylie wrote over a video as she showed off her shiny nude manicure on Friday, April 10. Despite not being able to get to a salon, Kylie did an amazing job of her own nails and we were loving the gorgeous, neutral color! While Kylie’s nails are a huge part of her style, the natural look is definitely a refreshing change.

She filmed her shorter nails against a mirror as she wiggled her hand, showing off a small diamond encrusted LOVE ring from Cartier and another thin gold band. Kylie often used to rock jewelry pieces from the Parisian luxury jeweler — namely a stack of the brand’s signature LOVE bracelets — definitely adding a throwback feel to the Instagram story. She once again showed off her chic “new” nails as she revealed her quarantine outfit of the day, which included gray sweats, sneakers and a zip-up white jean jacket.

It was definitely surprising to see Kylie without her long acrylics, which have become part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ stars signature look. She regularly posts photos and shows off her new manicures, often done by celebrity artist Chaun Legend (also responsible for Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian and Billie Eilish‘s eye catching claws). Some of Kylie’s most recent manicures were down by Chaun, including her purple butterfly nails for her Stormi cosmetics collaboration launch, her classic baby pink while on vacation in the Bahamas, and her gorgeous emerald matte metallic for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party! Kylie has yet to launch her own nail line, but she did file a trademark for Kylie Nails last summer.

The influencer has been opting for a more natural look while in quarantine, as she also ditched her glam hair extensions! Citing that she’s on a “hair healthy journey” while isolating, she dished about the decision to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou on an Instagram Live April 3. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she admitted as she showed off her her bob-length cut, also noting that she’s been trying hair masks and using argan oil.