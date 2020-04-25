Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy during glam appearance with mask in Beverly Hills

Advertisement

She was spotted makeup free while out visiting her BFF Stassi Karanikolaou in Los Angeles last week.

But Kylie Jenner went back to her usual ways and opted to glam up for an outing in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 22-year-old billionaire flashed her toned stomach and wore a N95 mask while picking up some essential goods.

Kylie stunned in a cropped white T-shirt that drew attention to her flat stomach.

She teamed the look with loose fitting mom jeans from Vera Wang that featured a clip at the back to hold them up and accentuate her tiny waist.

The mom to Stormi Webster accessorised with a Prada purse and a N95 mask to protect herself from the COVID-19 virus.

Kylie wore a brunette wig that had the mid-length tresses layered and straightened.

Her makeup was kept natural with her signature blushed cheeks, lashes and a hint of shadow on her eyelids.

She also opted to overline her lips and add a pinky nude color to make them pop.

Kylie shared a photo of herself in the same outfit on Saturday morning, sending her love to her 171 million followers.

‘morning. sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe ☁️’ she captioned the sultry shot.

The makeup mogul’s appearance comes after she was spotted visiting her friend Stassi Karanikolaou last week makeup free and in sweats.

Kylie looked relaxed and happy and appeared to be enjoying her off-duty look, despite the lack of contouring, bold lipstick and dramatic eye-shadow.

Her transformative look comes after she splashed out $36.5 million on a new home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Kylie’s new home is a 19,250 square foot mansion and she gave fans a look inside her new home on Friday.

‘Lover Girl,’ the self-made billionaire captioned her first post, which showed her flashing a seductive pout as she leaned over on a couch, knees bent, in a skin-tight white dress.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared to be sprawled out in a room just feet from the magnificent pool that could be seen through the glass-sliding doors.

Kylie’s mansion was previously listed for $45 million just a few weeks ago. But with some good bargaining and a top real estate team, the mogul managed to slash the price $8.5 million.